TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 47° Good Morning
Overcast 47° Good Morning
NewsNew York

1 killed, 5 hurt after driver hits NYC crowd, police say

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Police say a man drove into a group of people in New York City and then fled, leaving one person dead and several others injured, one critically.

A New York Police Department detective says the driver targeted the victims in Queens, but terrorism is not suspected. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the people were at a hookah bar, and two people got into a fight and stabbed each other. Police say the vehicle hit the crowd after the dispute.

Police say the person who was critically injured and four others in stable condition were taken to an area hospital. The two people involved in the initial stabbing dispute were in stable condition.

A search for the driver is ongoing.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Town of Islip Park Rangers include, from left, Town, not county, to train new park rangers
Physical education tracks in the Half Hollow Hills Students take on great outdoors in P.E. programs
Former Suffolk Legis. George Guldi leaves Suffolk County Brand: Ex-Suffolk lawmaker free man after plea
Chipotle's new Queso dip will be offered at Chipotle to open new LI location
Firefighters work to put out an early morning Fire displaces at least 10 people, chief says
Gyrodyne, a former helicopter manufacturer now operating as Study: Proposed development would up traffic