The pilot of the helicopter that made a forced landing on the East River, killing five passengers, told investigators it took three tries to restart the craft’s engine but he couldn’t prevent the aircraft from hitting the water, according to a report Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

No final conclusion was listed in the six-page preliminary report about why the engine lost power or what led to the death of five tourists on the March 11 sunset tour above Manhattan.

A final analysis report is not expected for a year.

According to the initial report, the pilot, Richard Vance, told investigators that at some point, after he noticed an engine-failure alert while near Central Park, he found the emergency fuel shut-off lever had been activated. Vance also said he noticed a portion of the front passenger seat’s tether underneath the lever, the report stated.

Vance gave the same account of the fuel lever’s position to the NYPD after he was rescued.

The pilot’s description of the emergency lever position could be an indication the fuel flow had been cut off, said an industry expert who did not want to be named and is familiar with the type of AS350B helicopter operated by Liberty Helicopters.

Vance said he put the emergency lever into the “on” position before trying to restart the engine for the third and final time, the NTSB said.

The engine finally restarted, but Vance said he was unable to get enough lift to keep the helicopter airborne, according to the report.

Vance told investigators, the report stated, that standard seat belt restraints and a special harness system with a tether, provided by tour operator FlyNYON, secured the passengers.

The pilot said he had briefed them on how to remove the restraints in the event of an emergency. At least three of the passengers remained restrained by both systems, while two removed their seat belts but remained harnessed with a tether, according to the report.

Kansas City aviation attorney Gary Robb, who has filed a lawsuit against Liberty Helicopters and FlyNYON on behalf of the family of passenger Trevor Cadigan, said the Manhattan man’s relatives were horrified by the chaotic way passengers moved around the helicopter taking photos during the flight.

It is still unclear why the passengers weren’t able to escape the helicopter. The pilot said that after the craft hit the river, his area immediately began to fill with water, according to the report.

Vance tried to loosen a carabiner for one passenger and attempted to unscrew it “three or four rotations” before he escaped, the report stated. A passing tugboat rescued Vance, but the passengers drowned.

The NTSB analysis also raised questions about the flotation system on the helicopter, which inflated unequally, the report stated.

An industry source said the flotation system wasn’t part of the original helicopter equipment.

Robb said the flotation problem reflected on the maintenance done by Liberty Helicopters.

Officials at Liberty Helicopters couldn’t be reached for comment Monday. In a statement, FlyNYON said the company is “deeply saddened by the loss suffered by the family of Trevor Cadigan and will continue to work closely with the government authorities in their investigation of the accident.”