Joaquin “el Chapo” Guzman Loera will be able to speak publicly Wednesday, but it may be the last time for a long time.

Guzman, 62, the notorious Mexican drug kingpin convicted in February of running a massive cocaine enterprise, will have his chance at his scheduled sentencing in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan.

He will have the right to speak, like all defendants. But he hasn’t signaled if he will, and defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman didn't respond to a question about his client’s plans.

But when it’s over, the convicted drug lord is likely to disappear from public view: He faces a mandatory life sentence and prosecutors say he should get an additional 30 years by law for weapons violations.

Guzman, a leader of the Sinaloa cartel, was convicted of running a “continuing criminal enterprise” that smuggled an estimated $14 billion in cocaine into the United States over three decades.

Over a 2 1/2-month trial that featured 14 informants who turned against Guzman, witnesses said he maintained control of his empire by freely doling out bribes to Mexican cops and politicians and threatening enemies and turncoats with extreme violence.

Prosecutors said he ordered or participated in 26 murders. One of his targets, a woman, has asked to make a statement to Cogan.

By the time he was extradited to Brooklyn in 2017, Guzman had achieved legendary status as a narco-outlaw who defied authorities by twice escaping prisons and using an array of novel techniques — from tunnels, planes and fastboats to chili pepper cans and rail cars with hidden compartments — to keep shipping his product while he was on the run.

U.S. officials tried to puncture that reputation — with court papers alleging he had sex with minors that he referred to as “vitamins” and evidence of his serial adultery and his role in grisly murders.

The witnesses at trial resembled the cast of a telenovela — from ex-mistress Lucero Sanchez, who fled police with a naked Guzmán through a trap door under a bathtub, to a Colombian drug lord with a disfigured face known as “Chupeta”who took credit for 150 murders, and Christian Rodriguez, a tech wiz who designed an encrypted phone system for Guzman and then betrayed him.

At the end of the trial, however, officials acknowledged that Guzman’s two years in U.S. custody had little impact on Mexican drug smuggling, and two sons had taken over his operation.

In addition to the jail sentence, prosecutors have asked Cogan to order forfeiture in the amount of $12.6 billion.