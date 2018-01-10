TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Judge agrees to move ‘El Chapo’s’ trial to September

Alleged Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín

Alleged Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is escorted by federal agents in January 2017. Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday agreed to move the scheduled trial date of accused Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from April to September.

The delay was sought by Eduardo Balarezo, defense lawyer for Guzman, the drug celebrity who was extradited to the U.S. last year to face cocaine trafficking charges after twice escaping from jails in Mexico.

Balarezo said he wasn’t hired until September, and the volume of evidence, combined with restrictive confinement of Guzman, made an early trial date impossible. Prosecutors had no comment on the decision by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to delay the trial.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Hempstead Village Police, seen here on Dec. 25, Cops: Crime is down 19 percent in LI village
Paul Matthews, 45, faces charges in the neglect DA: Neglected, 'emaciated' dog ate drywall
Long Islanders in a number of areas Mail delayed by snowstorm, flu, officials said
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in her office Curran names 7 new agency heads in Nassau
Long Blockchain chief executive officer Philip Thomas. Long Blockchain abandons plan for stock sale
Nassau County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, seen here Nassau pol holding big-ticket fundraiser