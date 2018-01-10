A federal judge in Brooklyn on Wednesday agreed to move the scheduled trial date of accused Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman from April to September.

The delay was sought by Eduardo Balarezo, defense lawyer for Guzman, the drug celebrity who was extradited to the U.S. last year to face cocaine trafficking charges after twice escaping from jails in Mexico.

Balarezo said he wasn’t hired until September, and the volume of evidence, combined with restrictive confinement of Guzman, made an early trial date impossible. Prosecutors had no comment on the decision by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan to delay the trial.