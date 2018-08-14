A federal judge on Tuesday refused to move the scheduled November trial of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera out of Brooklyn, saying officials have a plan to “alleviate” defense concerns about the prejudicial impact of high-security transport of the accused drug lord from Manhattan.

Brooklyn U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said that “for reasons I’m not going to state at this time” he was going to deny the defense motion to move the trial to Manhattan or Philadelphia, where Guzmán would be housed closer to court.

But lawyers for Guzmán, who will have to sign a nondisclosure agreement to be informed of the plan’s specifics, told reporters later they believe Guzmán will be held in or near the Brooklyn federal courthouse during the trial, rather at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

“At this point we assume based on the court’s comments that the Marshal’s service will facilitate housing here for the trial dates,” said defense attorney William Purpura. “I’d think a facility very close to the courthouse to avoid any issues with the traffic.”

Guzmán, 61, was extradited from Mexico last year to face charges that his Sinaloa Cartel used violence and intimidation to run a drug trafficking empire that smuggled 20 tons of cocaine as well as other drugs into the U.S. from 1989 to 2014.

He twice escaped from jails in Mexico, and has been confined in high-security conditions since arriving in the United States. On court days, authorities have closed the Brooklyn Bridge for a convoy of black SUVs, police and emergency vehicles to transport him back and forth.

With trial expected to last four months, defense lawyers in May complained that the “theatrics and disruption” of the daily transport would identify him as a guilty, dangerous man and potentially tilt jurors against him.

Purpura said he wasn’t sure if Guzmán would be housed in Brooklyn all week, or returned to Manhattan for weekends.