Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking sanctions against defense lawyers for Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera based on allegations that unauthorized contact occurred between the alleged drug kingpin and his wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro.

The request, in a heavily redacted court filing early Tuesday, comes a day after U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said in court Monday that Coronel, who has attended every day of the Guzman trial, was being asked to go through electronic screening again because she was observed in court with a cellphone.

Members of the public are not permitted to have cellphones in court. Guzmán, since his extradition to the United States last year, has been held in high security confinement that restricts family contact based on concerns about his escapes from Mexican prisons and his ability to run his alleged drug business from behind bars.

In a filing after midnight, prosecutors said sanctions were in order based on use of “cellular telephones in concert with an attorney visit to the defendant following two trial days last week to facilitate unauthorized and … impermissible contact between the defendant and Ms. Coronel.”

The motion, which included blacked out courthouse surveillance pictures, did not explain in the unredacted paragraphs the basis for the government’s belief that lawyers had facilitated unauthorized contact, and did not specify the sanction prosecutors are requesting.

The trial, now in its third week, is expected to resume on Tuesday with testimony from Miguel Martinez Martínez, a former aide to Guzmán who testified on Monday about his role in multiple drug deals during the 1980s and early 1990s for the alleged leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Guzmán, 58, is charged with using violence and murder to control a drug operation that smuggled $14 billion of cocaine into the United States over 25 years.