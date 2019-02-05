TODAY'S PAPER
'El Chapo' jurors reach no verdict after 2nd day of deliberation

Jurors in the drug-smuggling trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera failed to reach a verdict after meeting for 6 1/2 hours Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court. The jury did send out several requests for information in two notes.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the alleged head of

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the alleged head of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, is escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City after his capture in the beach resort town of Mazatlan on Feb. 22, 2014.  Photo Credit: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Jurors in the drug-smuggling trial of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera failed to reach a verdict after meeting for 6 1/2 hours on their second day of deliberations Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.

The jury did send out several requests for information in two notes Tuesday afternoon — requesting some specific testimony relating to Guzmán’s alleged trafficking in methamphetamines, including an intercepted call directing an aide to seek “ice” customers in the United States.

The panel also asked for complete transcripts of the testimony of two of the government’s 14 cooperating witnesses — brothers Jorge Cifuentes, a Colombian cocaine supplier, and Alex Cifuentes, who became an aide to Guzmán.

Guzmán, 61, an alleged kingpin of the Sinaloa cartel, is charged with overseeing the distribution of an estimate $14 billion of cocaine and other drugs into the United States. He faces a possible life sentence on charges of running a criminal enterprise, conspiracy, drug distribution, using firearms and money laundering.

The trial began in early November. Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

