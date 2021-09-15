Cluster of COVID-19 cases found in spectators to Randall's Island music festival

A cluster of at least 16 COVID-19 cases has been linked to an electronic music festival held on Randall's Island Labor Day weekend, according to the New York City Health Department.

In addition to the 16 cases, eight other people have been identified who attended the Electric Zoo festival but who were likely exposed beforehand and may have passed it on to others, officials said.

"The Health Department is leading this investigation, but New Yorkers have a vital role to play," said Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. "Anyone who attended this festival should get tested immediately, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated. This is especially urgent if attendees are experiencing symptoms."

To gain entry to the outdoor festival, participants had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 obtained within three days of the event, according to festival organizers. Those arriving at Electric Zoo with neither were allowed to submit to on-site testing. Masks were encouraged but not required while attending the festival.

Those who attended the festival but live outside the city were encouraged to find testing options in their community.