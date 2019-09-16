TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Elizabeth Warren to make presidential campaign stop in Washington Square Park

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver a presidential campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Warren will deliver a presidential campaign speech in Washington Square Park on Sept. 16. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Eisen

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will speak in Washington Square Park on Monday evening.

Under the park’s arch at 7 p.m., the Massachusetts senator will deliver a speech on “how corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to tilt the rules and grow richer and more powerful,” according to a news release about the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets aren’t required, but the campaign is encouraging people to RSVP. “Doors” will open at 4 p.m.

Warren, one of 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, launched her campaign at the end of 2018.

In recent 2020 polls, she has ranked among the top three contenders, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and behind or ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.  

The speech will come days after the third presidential debate, when Warren joined nine other qualifying candidates on stage at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A project to repair and weatherproof the Montauk Officials eye piece of $750M in state aid for Montauk Lighthouse
A marble bust of physicist Albert Einstein is New mural honors Einstein and his summers spent on LI
BurgerFi restaurants in Oceanside and Commack are offering New kids eat free deal at two LI restaurants
Under cloudy skies, Darwin Lopez of West Babylon Forecast: Passing showers, mostly cloudy
Two highway guardrails seen on Branch Drive in Guardrails to be taken down after neighbor complaints
The entrance to Morewood Park off of Abbot Residents oppose plan to restore vehicle access to park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search