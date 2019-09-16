Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will speak in Washington Square Park on Monday evening.

Under the park’s arch at 7 p.m., the Massachusetts senator will deliver a speech on “how corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to tilt the rules and grow richer and more powerful,” according to a news release about the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets aren’t required, but the campaign is encouraging people to RSVP. “Doors” will open at 4 p.m.

Warren, one of 20 candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, launched her campaign at the end of 2018.

In recent 2020 polls, she has ranked among the top three contenders, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and behind or ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The speech will come days after the third presidential debate, when Warren joined nine other qualifying candidates on stage at Texas Southern University on Sept. 12.