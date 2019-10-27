New York City first responders were the target of bomb threats Sunday, when a caller falsely claimed there were bombs inside seven FDNY Emergency Medical Services stations, police said.

The NYPD determined there were no hazardous materials or danger after responding to each station, a spokesman said.

Police received a notification at 2:50 p.m. that seven phone calls had been made to the stations — mostly in Manhattan and the Bronx — by someone claiming there were bombs inside each, a spokesman said.

The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests, police said Sunday night.

The FDNY deferred comment to the NYPD.