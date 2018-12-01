TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD seeks couple who lost ring in Times Square

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, an engagement ring recovered by the NYPD below a Times Square utility grate is shown in New York on Saturday. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Police have an urgent message for the couple who lost their engagement ring in Times Square: We have the ring.

The New York Police Department says a man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about 8 feet (2.4 meters) down a utility grate.

The couple asked police for help, but emergency service officers could not immediately find the sparkler.

Eventually, they found it. But the would-be bride and groom left without leaving their names or contact information.

Police are now trying to track them down to restore their holiday joy. They've released surveillance photos of the couple and are asking the public to help reunite them with the ring.

By The Associated Press

