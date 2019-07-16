Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced Tuesday they would not bring civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo for the 2014 death of Eric Garner during an arrest, closing the criminal investigation of case that triggered one of New York City’s most searing debates over race and policing.

The decision, announced at a news conference an hour after a meeting between prosecutors and members of Garner’s family, was immediately denounced by family adviser, the Rev. Al Sharpton, as a “disgrace and judicial malpractice” by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We’re here with heavy hearts,” said Garner’s mother Gwen Carr, “because the DOJ has failed us.”

Garner's daughter, Emerald Garner, reacted with raw emotion to the news, screaming to a stretch of television cameras and reporters outside the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Pantaleo needs to be fired!” she bellowed. “He needs to be fired!”

Garner, 43, was killed on Staten Island on July 17, 2014, after Pantaleo put an arm around his neck and took him down from behind as Garner resisted an arrest for allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes. A cellphone video of the incident went viral, showing Garner gasping “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said after a five-year probe, prosecutors concluded Pantaleo used legal maneuvers to try to control a resisting Garner and only used an NYPD-banned “chokehold” accidentally for seven seconds, making it impossible to prove he acted willfully as the federal law requires.

“After an exhaustive investigation the Department of Justice has concluded that insufficient evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the police officers who arrested Eric Garner… acted in violation of the federal criminal civil rights act,” he said at a packed news conference.

Donoghue, who said Attorney Gen. William Barr made the final decision, called Garner’s death a “tragedy” but said aspects of the incident on videotape — including Garner’s 400-pound size, Pantaleo’s initial efforts to use “arm bar” and “seat belt” techniques on Garner, and his release of the chokehold before Garner said “I can’t breathe” — made willfulness unprovable.

“This is the highest standard of intent imposed by law,” he said. “While willfulness may be inferred from blatantly wrongful conduct… an officer’s mistake, fear, misperception or poor judgment does not constitute willful misconduct.”

Pantaleo’s lawyer, Stuart London, lauded the decision. “It is always a tragedy when there is a loss of life,” he said. “Officer Pantaleo is gratified that the Justice Department took the time to carefully review the actual evidence in this case rather than the lies and inaccuracies which have followed this case since its inception.”

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch also praised it. "Scapegoating a good and honorable officer, who was doing his job in the manner he was taught, will not heal the wounds this case has caused for our entire city,” Lynch said in a statement.

But political officials were critical. Mayor Bill de Blasio complained about the length of time it took to conclude the investigation. "Years ago, we put our faith in the federal government to act,” de Blasio said in a statement. “We won’t make that mistake again.”

“The entire world saw the same devastating video five years ago, and our eyes did not lie,” said Attorney General Letitia James, the city’s public advocate at the time of Garner’s death. “Today’s inaction reflects a DOJ that has turned its back on its fundamental mission — to seek and serve justice.”

Five years ago, Garner’s death and the decision by Staten Island’s district attorney to not bring charges triggered street protests and inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, which took his dying words as a rallying cry.

A long-delayed NYPD disciplinary proceeding against Pantaleo, whose salary rose on modified duty after the Garner incident, ended last month. The result hasn’t been announced, but if he is found guilty of departmental violations, he could face a range of sanctions up to firing. An NYPD spokesman declined to comment Tuesday on the federal decision.

The federal probe was initially conducted by prosecutors and FBI agents based in New York, but was later transferred to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division in Washington amid reports that local prosecutors didn’t think a case was merited. No case was filed at the end of the Obama administration, leaving the matter to the Trump administration.

Although a city medical examiner found that Garner’s death was a homicide due to a chokehold and chest compression, Donoghue said other medical experts said other factors, including asthma and other medical conditions, contributed and the five-year statute of limitations on civil rights violations that only cause bodily injury will run out on Wednesday.

He said he regretted the delay in resolving the case, citing extended discussions that involved multiple U.S. attorneys in Brooklyn and five attorney generals. “Obviously it was a difficult decision,” he said. “This should never have taken as long as it did.”

Garner’s family said they would continue to fight for justice.

“Although we look for better from them, five years ago my son said, ‘I can’t breathe,’ 11 times, and today we can’t breathe, because they have let us down,” Carr said. “Make no mistake about it, we’re gonna still push.”

She called on NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to “to make the right decision” in Pantaleo’s disciplinary case, and remove all the officers involved in her son’s arrest from the force.

“The streets of New York City are not safe with them walking around,” she said.

With Matthew Chayes and Anthony M. DeStefano