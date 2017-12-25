TODAY'S PAPER
Daughter of Eric Garner hospitalized after heart attack, report says

Erica Garner, Eric Garner's daughter, who was killed

Erica Garner, Eric Garner's daughter, who was killed by a police chokehold in 2014, is shown at a 2015 news conference. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

By The Associated Press
The oldest daughter of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

Family members tell the Daily News that 27-year-old Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest Saturday night.

The woman's father, Eric Garner, died after a white police officer put Garner, who was black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter's cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

