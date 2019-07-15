Prosecutors in Brooklyn late Monday announced a news conference for Tuesday morning on the Eric Garner case as the deadline neared on any filing of civil rights charges in his 2014 death.

The 11 a.m. news conference was scheduled for one hour after a planned 10 a.m. meeting with Garner’s family, according to an announcement by Rev. Al Sharpton.

The result of the five-year long investigation of Garner’s choking death while he was being arrested by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo and other cops was not disclosed.

Garner, 43, died July 17, 2014, on Staten Island during an arrest for selling untaxed cigarettes. His death became a flashpoint on issues of race and police use of force after a video showed him gasping, “I can’t breathe” as he was subdued.

Staten Island’s district attorney did not file charges, and federal authorities began investigating. The statute of limitations on federal civil rights charges is five years.

The NYPD just completed a trial on disciplinary charges against Pantaleo, but the outcome has not been announced.

Stuart London, Pantaleo’s lawyer, said Monday he didn’t know what federal officials will announce.

After the cellphone video of Garner’s death video went viral on the internet, it led to protests and inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, which took his dying words, "I can't breathe" as a rallying cry.

The video showed Pantaleo tackling Garner with an arm around his neck, and the city medical examiner ruled the death was due to a chokehold and chest compression that set off a "lethal cascade"

But attorneys for Pantaleo have denied that he used the chokehold, which has been banned for officer use by the NYPD for decades, saying that he used a so-called "seat-belt hold" to arrest Garner.

Federal charges for excessive force require proof that an officer intended to violate someone’s civil rights.

Garner’s case was initially investigated by federal prosecutors and FBI agents based in New York, but was later transferred to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division in Washington amid reports that local prosecutors didn’t think a case was merited.

No case was filed at the end of the Obama administration by then Attorney General Loretta Lynch, leaving the it to the Trump administration.

The internal disciplinary proceeding against Pantaleo, whose salary rose while he was transferred to modified duty after the Garner incident, ended last month.

An NYPD hearing officer is to make a confidential recommendation to the police commissioner, James O'Neill, who will decide how, if at all, to discipline Pantaleo. He could be fired.