NYPD won't wait to bring departmental charges in Garner case, sources say

The department had said earlier this week that it would wait on the Justice Department until Aug. 31 in the case of Eric Garner's death.

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo at his Staten Island

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo at his Staten Island home on July 2, 2015. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

NYPD officials have decided they will no longer wait but will instead immediately go forward with departmental charges — perhaps as early as next week — against two officers involved in the incident that led to the death of Eric Garner in July 2014, law enforcement sources said.

The department had said earlier this week that it would wait until Aug. 31 to see whether the U.S. Department of Justice said it would commence a criminal case before bringing charges.

But on Wednesday night, a top NYPD official spoke with a senior Justice Department official who said that the police department was free to commence disciplinary proceedings at any time, according to the sources.

Departmental charges of lack of supervision are already pending against Sgt. Kizzy Adonis and it is expected that charges of excessive force will be brought against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the cop seen on an amateur video applying an apparent chokehold to Garner. Chokeholds to subdue suspects have been banned by the NYPD for more than 20 years.

Police confronted Garner, 43, on July 17, 2014, on a Staten Island street after there had been complaints that he was selling loose cigarettes. Garner died in the ensuing struggle with police on the sidewalk.

Charges against Pantaleo are expected next week, a source said.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, said that Pantaleo "is entitled to a complete and impartial review of the facts" that will vindicate him.  

"We hope that the NYPD's eagerness to start the disciplinary process does not mean the outcome has already been decided, without even the pretense of due process," Lynch said in a statement.

Stuart London, an attorney for Pantaleo, referred to Lynch's statement for comment on the case. 

