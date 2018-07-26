Renewed call for discipline in Eric Garner case

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, renewed her demand that New York City officials discipline all of the officers involved in her son’s death after a meeting Thursday with the city’s police oversight committee.

Carr said members of the Civilian Complaint Review Board reached out to her last week and asked for the meeting following the city’s announcement it would move forward with disciplinary proceedings for Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who was videotaped in July of 2014 putting Garner in an apparent chokehold, and Sgt. Kizzy Adonis. Carr said she was relieved the board and NYPD are moving forward with their internal investigation but wanted the other officers involved in the July 17 altercation to be probed and ultimately fired from the force.

“There were several officers who killed my son that day, and I want to see them all held accountable,” she said following the meeting.

NYPD Lt. John Grimpel said the department conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and every officer involved.

“We’re confident that the officers who have been identified are those who have committed some misconduct during the incident,” Grimpel said in a statement.

The NYPD will handle the case against Adonis while the review board, which did not comment about its meeting with Carr, will oversee Pantaleo’s case.

Pantaleo has remained on the force following a grand jury’s decision not to charge him for Garner’s death. The officer has been waiting for his internal review for four years. A federal civil rights suit was filed and has been in limbo for nearly four years, but the police moved forward with their disciplinary process last week.

Carr brought her request for the additional officers to be disciplined to Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday night at a town hall meeting in Staten Island, but he reiterated that only Pantaleo and Adonis will face disciplinary proceedings.

Carr said she will continue to push for more disciplinary actions.

“Why just hold two officers accountable when they all should be held accountable?” she asked.