Erica Garner, the oldest daughter of Eric Garner, died Saturday morning at age 27, according to multiple reports and her Twitter account.

Her death came a week after she was hospitalized for a heart attack that cut off the oxygen supply to her brain and caused major damage to that organ, according to the person tweeting from her account. She remained in a medically induced coma on Thursday.

Garner became an activist in the aftermath of her father Eric Garner's death by police chokehold on Staten Island in 2014, calling for officer accountability and demanding justice for individuals killed during interactions with officers. In 2016, she supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for president by introducing him at a rally in South Carolina and appearing in a pro-Sanders ad with her 6-year-old daughter.

Erica Garner was hospitalized on Saturday night, after an asthma episode brought on the heart attack, the New York Times reported on Monday. Her Twitter account, however, has remained active throughout the past week, with someone speaking on her behalf.

"She passed away this morning," that person said Saturday morning. "The reports are real. We didn't deserve her."

CT scans showed that Garner had "suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest," the person said in a tweet earlier this week.

Garner’s mother, Esaw Snipes, told the New York Daily News her daughter was still on life support Thursday afternoon, saying, "She’s not gone, she’s brain dead."

The family "didn't pull the plug on her," Snipes told the Daily News on Saturday. “She was a warrior, she was a fighter ...She left on her own terms.”

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garner's Twitter account described her on Saturday morning as "car[ing] when most people wouldn't have. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice."

Her father, Eric Garner, was killed in July 2014 while he was being arrested by plainclothes NYPD officers for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A video captured his dying words of “I can’t breathe,” which have since become a rallying cry for protesters. In September, the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended discipline against Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a chokehold, a tactic prohibited by the police department, on Garner.

For a "family that's been through so much," Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at an unrelated news conference Thursday, said Erica Garner's condition was a "horrible, horrible tragedy.

“It’s a very, very sad situation. I saw her grandmother very briefly at [a] National Action Network event on…Christmas Day," de Blasio said. "This is very, very painful. She just gave birth to a child months ago.”

Snipes told the Times on Monday her daughter had given birth four months ago and had learned about her heart problems during the pregnancy.

Snipes, the widow of Eric Garner, would not give the Times the name of the hospital where her daughter was being treated, but multiple sources and her twitter account reported she was in the intensive care unit of Woodhull Medical Center in Brooklyn.

“Right now, the family is just praying and asking for everyone to keep her in their prayers,” Snipes told the Times.

A similar plea came from civil-rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, who has spoken against police brutality alongside members of the Garner family at multiple political events and who tweeted a photo of himself “leaving hospital after praying for Erica Snipes” on Monday morning.

The Garner family thanked the public for its support so far from Garner’s Twitter account Wednesday: "We appreciate your individual and collective prayers. You can hold off on monetary donations at the moment."