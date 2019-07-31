TODAY'S PAPER
Former Brooklyn jail officer sentenced for coercing female inmates into sex

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Eugenio Perez, a former lieutenant at the federal jail in Brooklyn, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Brooklyn federal judge Wednesday for coercing at least five female inmates into sexual encounters.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto after an emotional plea from one of Perez’s victims, a former inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center who was forced to perform oral sex on him and then testified at his trial.

“I am no one to judge someone else, but I would not like any other woman to go through what I went through,” said the woman, identified as “Jane Doe 3,” and speaking through a translator. “It is a horrible experience that I will never be able to forget.”

Perez, 46, of Brooklyn, an ex-cop, was convicted of using force and threats of retaliation from 2013 to 2016 to intimidate prisoners into sex acts after they were assigned to clean offices in a secluded area of the prison, and getting them to keep quiet by telling them no one would believe them.

He continued to maintain he was innocent in his remarks to Matsumoto, but asked her to show leniency in the interest of his parents and his children.

“The sentence you impose on me is also the sentence you impose on my family,” he said.

Perez could have faced a sentence of up to life in prison. Matsumoto said she wanted to give some credit to his career of public service — as both a police officer and a correction officer — but she choked up after hearing from the victim, and told Perez he deserved serious punishment.

“He abused his power as an officer of the law,” the judge said.

Perez was one of three MDC officers charged in 2017 with abusing female inmates. One was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The other was convicted of having sex with inmates but is facing a retrial on coerced sex charges after a judge ruled prosecutors had failed to turn over exculpatory evidence.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

