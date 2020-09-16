TODAY'S PAPER
Explosive-making materials found in Queens home, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An unknown amount of potassium nitrate, which can be used to make explosives, was found in an Astoria, Queens home because a worried landlord asked the FDNY to take a look at some materials after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

The firefighters then contacted the police, who charged Marak Squires, 37, with reckless endangerment after the material was found at his 19th Street apartment following a blaze that broke out shortly before 2 a.m., the NYPD said.

Squires, who appeared distraught, the NYPD said, was taken to a Manhattan hospital to be evaluated.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the FBI and the NYPD, plans to search the apartment once they obtain a warrant, and Squires may face additional charges, the NYPD said.

No assembled devices were found, at least not initially, the NYPD said.

Potassium nitrate, also called saltpeter, is used to make fertilizer, matches, glass and explosives.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

