Fashion Week returns on Thursday across the city

Fashion Week is strutting back into the Big Apple Thursday.

The twice-yearly style spectacle, which this time around shows off designers’ fall 2014 collections, kicks off this morning, bringing with it haute fashions — and revenue. With 232,000 attendees each year, Fashion Week annually brings in $865 million through local restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Fashion Week’s official headquarters is Lincoln Center, though a slew of designers have opted out of the Mercedes-Benz tents there after complaints that the environment has become circus-like.

Longtime anchors Michael Kors and Diane von Furstenburg have defected to Spring Studios, and Vera Wang, Jenny Packham and Tracy Reese are heading downtown as well. Fashion darling Alexander Wang has abandoned Manhattan for the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“It’s going to be an interesting season,” said Fern Mallis, who created a consolidated New York Fashion Week.

Fair to say it’s a meltdown of the tents? “It certainly seems that way,” Mallis said.

About 60 shows remain at Lincoln Center.