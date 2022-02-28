TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNew York

2 dead after BMW careens off Henry Hudson Parkway, onto Amtrak tracks, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Two people are dead and Amtrak service between New York City and Albany was disrupted Monday morning after a single-vehicle accident that saw a BMW careen off the Henry Hudson Parkway and crash onto train tracks below.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. and saw the vehicle explode into a fireball, the NYPD said.

Two people inside the BMW were pronounced at the scene, police said.

Police said the BMW was headed southbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway under the George Washington Bridge, when it careened off the roadway, hit a concrete wall, then went over a barrier, plunging onto the tracks below. Video from the scene showed the wreck spread across both lines of the Amtrak tracks that parallel the road.

In a statement Monday, Amtrak said "customers may experience delays traveling between New York and Albany due to a motor vehicle collision, which occurred earlier this morning in Manhattan, that resulted [in] a vehicle on the tracks and an ongoing police investigation. Crews are working to remove the vehicle as quickly as possible so normal service can resume."

Amtrak said customer can find updates on service at @AmtrakNECAlerts.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

A tanker truck struck a utility pole on
Police: Two eastbound Sunrise Highway lanes closed in Merrick after tanker strikes utility pole
Southold Town Hall in 2018. The town board
Southold gets downsized proposal for affordable housing project
Pedestrians walk past the windmill on a sunny
Temperatures hover near freezing to kick off cold, but sunny week, NWS says
Jason Borowski, president of the Blue Point Civic
Brookhaven will use $1.4M to turn vacant Blue Point laundry site into park
Babylon's Main Street is home to many restauarants,
Babylon buzzes downtown and relaxes on the water
Natalie Naylor, historian and author, in front of
LI celebrates Women's History Month with film series, workshops 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?