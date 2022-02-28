Two people are dead and Amtrak service between New York City and Albany was disrupted Monday morning after a single-vehicle accident that saw a BMW careen off the Henry Hudson Parkway and crash onto train tracks below.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. and saw the vehicle explode into a fireball, the NYPD said.

Two people inside the BMW were pronounced at the scene, police said.

Police said the BMW was headed southbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway under the George Washington Bridge, when it careened off the roadway, hit a concrete wall, then went over a barrier, plunging onto the tracks below. Video from the scene showed the wreck spread across both lines of the Amtrak tracks that parallel the road.

In a statement Monday, Amtrak said "customers may experience delays traveling between New York and Albany due to a motor vehicle collision, which occurred earlier this morning in Manhattan, that resulted [in] a vehicle on the tracks and an ongoing police investigation. Crews are working to remove the vehicle as quickly as possible so normal service can resume."

Amtrak said customer can find updates on service at @AmtrakNECAlerts.

Additional details were not immediately available.