Mourners are gathering by candlelight on Tuesday to memorialize the 17 victims of Sunday’s deadly fire in the Bronx.

"Remembering the lives of our neighbors," reads an online invitation for the candlelight vigil, sponsored by the borough president, Vanessa Gibson.

It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. outside the housing development at 333 E. 181st St., where a malfunctioning space heater sparked the blaze at 11 a.m. two days ago, and self-closing doors failed to shut as required by law, sending choking smoke throughout the building.

The family fleeing the duplex apartment where the fire began had pushed the unit's front door fully open and it never self-closed as required by law, according to the FDNY.

The door's failure to close is what allowed smoke to spread throughout the building, causing so much damage, injury and death.

Why that door failed to close — along with another door, to a stairwell upstairs — is a key focus of the fire marshal's investigation into the blaze, in which eight children were among the dead.

"When it was opened all the way, when occupants escaped, it did not close on its own," FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said Tuesday.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although the building heat was said to be working properly, the space heater was also being used to warm a bedroom in the family's unit, a duplex on the second and third floors, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro has said.

Exactly how and why that space heater malfunctioned is also being investigated by the fire marshal, Dwyer said.

Everyone in that duplex, where a family of eight to 12 people lived, managed to escape, he added.

The blaze's worst impact was concentrated on the second, third and 15th floors, although the smoke reached throughout the building, Dwyer said.

In all, more than 60 people were injured, Mayor Eric Adams has said, in the building — a 19-story, 120-unit apartment in a below-market-rate housing development called Twin Parks North West in the borough's Tremont section.

Many of the apartment’s residents are immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia, according to Adams.

Fifteen people remain in critical condition on Tuesday, Dwyer said.

Most victims suffered smoke inhalation.

The building is structurally sound, although damaged with smoke, water and other effects of the fire and the firefighting aftermath, Dwyer said. Occupants are returning where possible.

With Keldy Ortiz

Check back for updates on this developing story.