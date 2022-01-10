Fatal Bronx fire: Probe into reports of past false smoke alarms, Adams says

Investigators probing Sunday's Bronx apartment fire that killed at least 19 people are looking into reports that past false alarms led some residents to ignore the alarm system as thick smoke billowed upward, Mayor Eric Adams said.

"We’re going to look at that system and ensure that the alarm system didn’t repeatedly malfunction," Adams told CNN Monday morning about the fire, whose fatalities included nine children.

The cause of the fire, New York City’s deadliest in nearly 32 years, was a malfunctioning electric space heater, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The commissioner said that smoke spread through the 19-story, 120-unit Twin Parks North West apartment building in the borough's Tremont section because the door to the unit where the fire began stayed open after the occupants fled the apartment.

Adams said on Monday that investigators are also looking into why that door didn’t close, and whether the exit stairwells were properly lit. He said the building owners told the city that doors had self-closing mechanisms.

"At the heart of the problem was, really, the open door that allowed the smoke to move through. It wasn’t the fire that really consumed so many lives; it was the smoke," Adams told Fox 5 News. "And this is not to, you know, put any additional burden on the family in that apartment. It’s almost muscle memory that you flee an apartment, and sometimes you forget about closing the door."

There were 63 people injured, with 13 people now in critical condition, Adams told 1010 WINS radio.

"This has now impacted our entire city," Adams said.

The fire started just after 11 a.m. in a bedroom of a duplex unit spanning the second and third floors.

The flames consumed that unit, along with the hallway, and the smoke spread throughout the building.

Adams said the city would seek to bring back a public-service campaign from past generations urging that those fleeing a fire close the door to contain the smoke and flames

"If we take away one lesson from this, [it] is the closing of the door. It’s imperative. I remember as a child hearing that commercial and PSA over and over again, ‘close the door, close the door.’ We’re going to double down on that," he said.

Adams said the building’s heat was working Sunday.

"You know, sometimes people have additional warmth that they want in their apartments, and that is why they use space heaters from time to time," he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.