TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro retiring

FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro's last day on

FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro's last day on the job will be Feb. 16, the department said. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Daniel Nigro, who joined the FDNY 53 years ago and has been New York City's fire commissioner since 2014, is retiring, the department announced Friday.

Feb. 16 is Nigro's last day, according to a department news release. Mayor Eric Adams has not named a successor.

Nigro, a longtime resident of Whitestone, Queens, is the fourth-longest serving fire commissioner of the 33 men to hold the post in the department's 157-year history. He has held every firefighter rank.

He was appointed commissioner in June 2014 by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Laura Parker Russo leaves Nassau District Court in
LI teacher pleads not guilty to giving teen COVID shot in her home
A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is
CDC: Booster shots greatly reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations
Writing professor Joseph Labriola developed a love of
Beach sweep: LIers work to keep coastline clean
Dogs help sniff out potential trouble at JFK
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in December.
Suffolk DA creates team to prosecute gang crimes and gun violence
Karen Greve Milton is bringing her executive skills
New diocese education CEO keeps faith in Catholic schools
Didn’t find what you were looking for?