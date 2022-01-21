FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro retiring

Daniel Nigro, who joined the FDNY 53 years ago and has been New York City's fire commissioner since 2014, is retiring, the department announced Friday.

Feb. 16 is Nigro's last day, according to a department news release. Mayor Eric Adams has not named a successor.

Nigro, a longtime resident of Whitestone, Queens, is the fourth-longest serving fire commissioner of the 33 men to hold the post in the department's 157-year history. He has held every firefighter rank.

He was appointed commissioner in June 2014 by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio.

