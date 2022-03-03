TODAY'S PAPER
Frederick Gallagher, ex-FDNY firefighter from LI, dies of WTC illness

Frederick Gallagher, a retired firefighter from West Islip,

Frederick Gallagher, a retired firefighter from West Islip, died Tuesday from World Trade Center-related illness. Credit: Gallagher Family

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A retired FDNY firefighter from West Islip who assisted in rescue efforts at the World Trade Center died Tuesday from 9/11-related cancer, according to his family.

Frederick "Freddy" Gallagher was 61 years old.

Gallagher was diagnosed with cancer about two and a half years ago, according to his parents, Lillian and Frederick W. Gallagher, also of West Islip. The cancer originated in Gallgher’s colon, liver and lungs but had spread to the rest of his body by the time he was diagnosed, they said.

"When the towers came down, he spent a lot of time down there," said Frederick W. Gallagher, also a retired FDNY member. "There is a brotherhood in the FDNY and it is mind-boggling how close these guys are. He was down there every day he could be."

Lillian Gallagher remembered her son as a "tough, tough man" intent on comforting his family even as he was dying.

"He said, ‘Mom, I don’t even feel sick,’" the grieving mother said Thursday. "What a blessing that was."

Gallagher, an FDNY firefighter for 28 years, started his career with Engine Company 290 and later joined Ladder Company 103, both in Brooklyn.

He was also a longtime member of the football staff at St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, eventually become the team’s offensive coordinator. In his younger days, Gallagher played fullback at West Islip High School.

Gallagher’s wake will be held at the Frederick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in West Islip on Saturday and Sunday.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in West Islip.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

