Mourners begin paying respects to fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon of Islip

Mourners began paying respects on Wednesday to FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II, who died from an injury suffered during a Dec. 12 training exercise.

Friends and family of Moon, 47, of Islip, joined FDNY officials and Islip firefighters at the wake at Chapey Funeral Home in East Islip. The wake was set to run in two sessions, with the first ending at 4 p.m. and the second running from 7 to 9 p.m.

FDNY Capt. Pat Connolly speaks outside the wake for fallen FDNY firefighter William Moon at Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday in East Islip. Credit: Howard Schnapp

A funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday in Bay Shore at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.

Moon suffered a fatal head injury whil preparing for a high-story rescue training exercise at his firehouse on Sterling Place in Brooklyn.

He was a 20-year veteran of the FDNY Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn and a volunteer and former chief of the Islip Fire Department. He is survived by his wife Kristina and their two children.

Firefighter William P. Moon II was critically injured earlier this week. This morning, it became clear that Firefighter Moon, a 21-year FDNY veteran, will not survive his critical injuries. His family has made the decision to donate his organs to save the lives of others. Credit: FDNY

It is the second loss for the Islip Fire Department this year, following the death of FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard. Gerhard, 33, died Feb. 16 when he collapsed from a medical emergency at his Queens firehouse after returning from a fire. He was stationed at Ladder 134 in Far Rockaway.

