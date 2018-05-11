TODAY'S PAPER
FDNY: 7 firefighters, 5 civilians injured in Queens fire

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Seven New York City firefighters were seriously injured and a civilian was critically injured Friday morning in a fire at a Queens home, officials said.

Four other civilians had injuries that were not life-threatening, a department spokeswoman said.

“All our members will be fine and we pray for all who we saved,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said on Fox5NY.

The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the private home on Case Street in Elmhurst, the FDNY said.

Seven other firefighters suffered minor injuries at two other fires overnight, one in Flushing and one on Staten Island, a spokesman said.

