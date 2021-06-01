With zero visibility and high-heat conditions, FDNY Lt. George O. Mueller crawled down the inside hallway of a Brooklyn apartment and maneuvered into the fire-engulfed living room. Then he found an unconscious woman.

"Using his body as a shield, Lieutenant Mueller turned the victim around and moved her to the door, where he handed her over," the FDNY writes in a citation awarding him a medal dating back to 1896 and Brooklyn's "most deserving Firefighter."

Mueller, of Smithtown, is one of at least two dozen FDNY personnel who live on Long Island and are set to be recognized Wednesday at the department’s annual Medal Day ceremony.

Last year’s in-person ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic and later rescheduled for this past April.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, in his opening message contained in this year’s Medal Day program, cites the FDNY personnel’s role during the pandemic.

"The members of this iconic workforce have saved countless lives since FDNY’s inception in 1865," his message reads, "and throughout a year in which our city’s first responders have faced unprecedented challenges, New York’s Bravest have demonstrated their tenacity and steadfast dedication time and time again."

In FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro's message, he writes that despite the pandemic, "and the fact that so many were locked down at home to stay safe, the dangers our members faced never stopped."

Mueller faced his share on July 25, 2020 inside that burning Brooklyn apartment.

After carrying the woman out, he returned to the fire and kept looking, the FDNY citation reads, "this time finding an unconscious young female beneath a mattress and other clutter," and later "an unconscious male located in a closet."

He rescued both victims.

"Lieutenant Mueller maintained his composure ... He orchestrated multiple removals in punishing conditions," the citation reads, hailing his "selfless devotion and willingness to put himself in harm’s way."

The Long Island recipients include: Paramedic Niall C. O’Shaughnessy of Levittown; Lieutenant George O. Mueller of Smithtown; EMT Samuel R. Wright of Hempstead; Captain Thomas R. Sussman of Malverne; Firefighter Antonio F. Tarabocchia of Miller Place; Firefighter Brian C. Quinn of East Islip; Firefighter Andrew E. Dinkel, IV of Sayville; Firefighter Joseph N. Ambrosio of Ronkonkoma; Firefighter Joseph A. Montgomery of Smithtown; Lieutenant Robert J. Brown Jr. of Glen Head; Firefighter Robert Caponigro of South Huntington; Lieutenant William R. Prange of East Northport; Firefighter Thomas G. O’Shea of Brentwood; EMT Timothy J. Nimal of Wantagh; Captain Robert McKeefrey of Wantagh; Lieutenant William J. Olson of Islip Terrace; Firefighter Richard G. Schmidt of Hicksville; Firefighter Richard C. Myers of East Northport; Firefighter John C. O’Connor of Long Beach; Fire Marshal Christopher M. Lucarelli of Long Island; Firefighter Philip C. Ingwersen of Hauppauge; Paramedic Kimberly L. Verspoor of Oakdale; EMT Joshua R. Schwartz of Glen Head; EMT Steven M. Welsh of Patchogue.

The FDNY is also honoring 14 FDNY workers — including a firefighter, five FDNY EMTs and one EMT from Colorado who came to New York to volunteer during the pandemic — who died of the coronavirus.