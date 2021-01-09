FBI investigating allegations of FDNY members at Capitol riot

The FBI is investigating allegations that current or former FDNY members were part of a mob that broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

A statement Saturday from the FDNY did not include what information the department provided to the FBI.

"The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI," said Frank Dwyer, a FDNY spokesman.

The statement came after a photo surfaced on Twitter on Friday of a person wearing clothing with the words "FDNY Squad 252" on the back. Squad 252 is based in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The FBI’s New York office did not return a request for comment.

The Capitol was stormed by supporters of President Donald Trump during a joint session of Congress, as lawmakers were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Authorities have arrested several people who participated in the riot, including an Arkansas man who was seen in a photo with his boots on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.