FDNY promotes 79, but without family, fellow firefighters on hand

The FDNY on Tuesday celebrated 79 promotions at a ceremony that excluded families and fellow firefighters as coronavirus infections surge in New York.

Nearly a third of personnel moving up a rank live on Long Island.

Daniel Nigro, the FDNY commissioner, spoke at what he called "a good news, bad news ceremony," held at the department’s training academy on Randall’s Island.

"The good news far outweighs the bad. The good news is, you’re all being promoted, 79 promotions today. If we look back almost two years to when this pandemic started, we had no idea what the future was for the budget of our city and for our department, and the fact that we’ve been able to continue hiring and promoting is certainly a bonus," he said.

Past FDNY ceremonies and memorials — as in virtually all spheres of life — have been canceled, postponed, or had attendance capped, due to the pandemic. The surge in the virus' omicron variant caused yet another disruption Tuesday.

"The bad news is, we’re here without our families, without our firehouse families, although they are able to be with us virtually," he said, in remarks streamed on the FDNY's website.

Pre-pandemic, FDNY celebrations would be crowded, boisterous affairs packed with family, friends and fellow firefighters applauding, cheering and hooting.

Tuesday's promotions included to assistant chief, supervising fire marshal, battalion chief, captain, and lieutenant, the department’s front-line supervisory position.

Chief of Department Thomas J. Richardson, the highest ranking uniformed officer, reflected on the responsibilities of various ranks but said his favorite job was being a captain.

"When you become a company commander, you are in charge; it's your company, there's one captain, three lieutenants, 25 firefighters, or 20 firefighters," he said.

Amanda Farinacci, an FDNY spokeswoman, listed the Long Islanders who were promoted as: