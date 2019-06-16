TODAY'S PAPER
FDNY: Fire damages St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rosedale, Queens

A two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon damaged St. Pius

A two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon damaged St. Pius X Catholic Church on 249th Street in Rosedale, Queens, on the Nassau border, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Nicole Fuller
Fire damaged a Queens church Sunday afternoon but no one was inside at the time, authorities said.

The first 911 call came at 4:55 p.m. to report the fire at St. Pius X Catholic Church on 249th Street in Rosedale, an FDNY spokesman said in an email.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage inside the building.

Officials from the church could not be reached Sunday night for comment. The church’s online calendar shows it held five Masses Sunday, including a Spanish-language Mass that ended at 4 p.m.

Some 25 units and 106 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, which took about an hour to get under control, an FDNY spokesman said. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

