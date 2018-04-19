The “Fearless Girl” will be moved from her spot staring down the “Charging Bull” by the end of the year, the mayor’s office said.

The 4-foot bronze statue, which was originally placed in the Financial District on March 7, 2017, the night before International Women’s Day, will be put in front of the Stock Exchange, mayoral spokeswoman Jane Meyer said.

With the purpose of shedding light on the lack of gender diversity on corporate boards, the statue quickly became a tourist attraction. It was only expected to stay for a week, but due to its popularity, Mayor Bill de Blasio extended the permit, allowing it to stay for more than a year.

But the statue was not without its critics. The artist behind the “Charging Bull” accused State Street Global Advisors, the investment company that placed the statue, of using it to advertise one of its funds. The artist, Arturo Di Modica, also said the statue violated his copyright to the “Charging Bull” by changing the meaning of the work.

The “Fearless Girl’s” new location will be “long-term,” Meyer said. It was selected because it is more pedestrian-friendly and has fewer safety concerns than Bowling Green, according to the Daily News, which first reported the move.