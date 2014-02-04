NewsNew York

Feds: State Sen. John Sampson lied to the FBI

New York State Sen. John Sampson exits the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2013. Photo by Charles Eckert Credit: Sen. John Sampson exits the Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, 2013. (Charles Eckert)

By NEWSDAY

State Sen. John Sampson’s legal woes grew Monday when a superseding indictment in Brooklyn federal court accused him of lying to the FBI about efforts to get a tax break for a liquor store in which he held a secret interest.

Sampson, 47, a Democrat representing Canarsie, has been facing charges in Brooklyn federal court since last May of embezzling $440,000 from foreclosure-sale escrow funds, obstruction of justice and lying to agents. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday.

