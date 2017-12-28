TODAY'S PAPER
Multiple injuries reported in 4-alarm blaze in the Bronx, says FDNY

A fire at 2363 Prospect Ave. in Belmont

A fire at 2363 Prospect Ave. in Belmont injured over a dozen people on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter

By Joan Gralla and Lauren Cook joan.gralla@newsday.com, lauren.cook@amny.com @JoanGralla
A 4-alarm fire erupted in the Bronx early Thursday evening, with 15 people being evaluated for serious injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.

“This is a huge fire,” a spokesman said.

There are 39 units and 175 firefighters battling the blaze that broke out at 2363 Prospect Ave., near Crotona Avenue in Belmont, around 6:30 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building.

City Buildings Department records show the building is a walk-up apartment building.

The city’s emergency management office is advising people in the area to close windows to keep smoke out.

With AP

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

