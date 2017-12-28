A 4-alarm fire erupted in the Bronx early Thursday evening, with 15 people being evaluated for serious injuries, the New York City Fire Department said.

“This is a huge fire,” a spokesman said.

There are 39 units and 175 firefighters battling the blaze that broke out at 2363 Prospect Ave., near Crotona Avenue in Belmont, around 6:30 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said.

FDNY photos show ladders stretched to the roof of the five-story building.

City Buildings Department records show the building is a walk-up apartment building.

The city’s emergency management office is advising people in the area to close windows to keep smoke out.

With AP