19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire, officials say

At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building in one of the worst blazes in New York City in decades, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams called the fire's toll “horrific.” More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were in critical condition in the hospital, said a senior adviser to the mayor. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at the Bronx's Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building, according to the FDNY.

