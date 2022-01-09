TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Good Afternoon
19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire, officials say

At least 19 people, including nine children, died in a fire Sunday at a Bronx apartment building in one of the worst blazes in New York City in decades, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams called the fire's toll “horrific.” More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were in critical condition in the hospital, said a senior adviser to the mayor. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at the Bronx's Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building, according to the FDNY.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters and paramedics at the scene Sunday in the Bronx.

Credit: David Handschuh

Fire officials say at least 19 people have died in the fire.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters and paramedics aid some of the more than 50 people injured in the five-alarm blaze.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters and paramedics respond to the fire.

Credit: David Handschuh

About 200 firefighters responded to the scene at the Bronx's Twin Park apartments, a 19-story building, according to the FDNY.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters respond to the scene of the blaze.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters battle the multiple-alarm blaze Sunday.

Credit: David Handschuh

The blaze broke out in the Fordham section of the Bronx. 

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters and paramedics aid some of the 50 people seriously injured in a five alarm blaze.

 

Credit: David Handschuh

People gather near the apartment building where the fire broke.

Credit: David Handschuh

A dog is carried away from the five-alarm blaze in the Bronx Sunday.

Credit: David Handschuh

Firefighters battle the multiple-alarm blaze Sunday.

Credit: AP/Yuki Iwamura

Firefighters work outside the apartment building.

Credit: Getty Images/Scott Heins

Emergency first responders remain at the scene of the deadly fire in the Bronx.

