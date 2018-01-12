TODAY'S PAPER
Fire breaks out at Rockaways, Queens high-rise building, FDNY says

The blaze started on the 11th floor of the 13-story apartment building around 11:24 a.m., according to the spokesman.

Firefighters in the Rockaways, Queens, were battling a

Firefighters in the Rockaways, Queens, were battling a fire in a 13-story building, a spokesman said on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Lauren Cook
Fifteen people, including at least three police officers, were injured in a fire that broke out inside a Queens high-rise apartment building Friday, police and fire officials said.

The blaze started on the 11th floor of the 13-story apartment building, located at 88-00 Shore Front Pkwy., around 11:24 a.m., according to the spokesman. It was brought under control around 12:47 p.m.

One person was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FDNY. Two more people suffered serious injuries and 12 others had minor injuries. The victims were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital and Nassau University Medical Center, per fire and police officials.

It was unclear how many police officers were among the injured, but at least three were taken to area hospitals, an NYPD spokeswoman said. Most of the injured suffered smoke inhalation, she added.

About 20 units comprising 78 firefighters responded to the scene.

Fire marshals are on the scene and investigating the cause, an FDNY spokesman said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

