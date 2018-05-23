A mini-armada is expected to glide into New York Harbor around midday Wednesday, and to deliver swarms of white-suited sailors onto the streets of New York City to mark Fleet Week, a seven-day spectacle of military exhibitions and shore-leave revelry.

The nautical parade, which will include a small handful of the Navy’s most capable warships, will be visible from parks and waterside overlooks from Brooklyn and Staten Island to just south of the George Washington Bridge.

The Pentagon has staged the event almost every year since 1984 to offer civilians a firsthand look at America’s floating military might, and a chance to meet some of the men and women who make up today’s seaborne fighting forces.

The arriving flotilla will bring 14 Navy and Coast Guard ships to New York City and Long Island, including the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mitscher, and the USS Arlington, an amphibious transport dock that was named in commemoration of the 9/11 terror attack on the Pentagon.

Fleet Week demonstrations of the Navy’s blue-water prowess have taken place intermittently since 1935, when more than 100 ships and some 63,000 Navy personnel descended on San Diego in conjunction with the California Pacific International Exposition.

This year’s New York event will involve far fewer ships and personnel, but there will still be plenty to see and do.

Ships will dock at piers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island, and will offer onboard tours daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily ship tours aboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum at Manhattan’s Pier 86 will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy will host the USS Zephyr, a 174-foot coastal patrol boat, at its Kings Point campus, but will not offer ship tours.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard musicians will offer live performances at venues including Central Park in Manhattan and East Meadow’s Eisenhower Park.

Among other offerings, Navy divers will perform drills inside a glass tank in Times Square, Navy rugby players will challenge their New York Police Department counterparts in a park in the Bronx, Marines will host a day of fitness classes and other activities in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, and Navy rescue helicopter techniques will be on display at Liberty State Park in New Jersey.

On Long Island, the Navy will perform an “aviation event” between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, followed by a brass-band performance.

More events, along with dates and times, can be found at militarynews.com/app/fleetweeknewyork/, according to the Navy.