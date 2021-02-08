TODAY'S PAPER
Fleet Week New York 2021 to be held virtually due to COVID-19, Navy says

The traditional in-person Fleet Week has been canceled

The traditional in-person Fleet Week has been canceled again in 2021. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The U.S. Navy has canceled in-person events for Fleet Week 2021 in New York City due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, it announced Monday.

Instead, the Navy announced it will hold "Virtual Fleet Week" for the second consecutive year, this time on social media from May 26-31.

"The Navy is committed to doing everything it can to defeat the coronavirus," Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement announcing the decision, adding: "Keeping our Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen at home is the best way to ensure we protect the health and safety of New York and our force so we can return to normal as soon as possible."

The inaugural Virtual Fleet Week New York reached more than 2 million — with more than 4.4 million "impressions" — in 2020, the Navy said, with "content posted across all platforms, including photos, graphics, videos, Instagram stories and text."

Though the schedule of events for 2021 remains "under development," the Navy said followers will be able to access content through Fleet Week New York’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

More information is available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"We’re excited to once again connect with people online in New York and around the world," Rock said in his statement. "No matter where you are, people will be able to find us on social media and watch whenever it is convenient for them so they can see how the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard safeguard our nation and how incredible the men and women who serve in uniform are."

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

