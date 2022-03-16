Fleet Week New York to return for first time since pandemic

Fleet Week New York will return as a live event in May, after two years of absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Navy and New York City officials announced Wednesday.

The event was held as "Virtual Fleet Week" in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, with virtual participation of about two million each of those years, the Navy previously said. There were more than 4.4 million "impressions" from interactions with content posted across all platforms, including photos, graphics, videos, Instagram stories and text.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday if the return to a live event will include any type of virtual component moving forward.

The event was first held in 1984 and other than the two pandemic years was only canceled as a live event one other time — in 2013, when it was on hiatus due to budgetary reasons.

The Navy said in 2019, more than 100,000 people took tours of ships moored in the city and visited Fleet Week-associated displays at area parks and schools.

Fleet Week New York 2022 is slated for May 24-29 with venues expected to include New York Harbor, Pier 86, Pier 88, the South Street Seaport, Washington Square Park, Times Square and more around the five boroughs, even though Fleet Week is largely associated with Manhattan.