Father of dead baby found in East River in custody, NYPD says

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
The Bronx man wanted in connection with the discovery of his infant son's body in the East River has returned from Thailand to face charges in the case, New York City Police officials said.

James Currie, 37, was formally arrested early Friday and faces charges of concealment of a human corpse after the  body of Mason Saldana was discovered floating near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday.

Currie, a subway cleaner who had a custody arrangement with Mason's mother, left for Thailand on Monday but was never allowed to pass through immigration there, NYPD chief of detectives Dermot Shea said.  Currie and the mother were not married and had disputes over custody, Shea said.

While Currie only faces the concealment charge, Shea said that after the city medical examiner completes a forensic investigation that additional charges related to Mason's death could follow.

Currie was being processed Friday morning at the 5th Precinct in Manhattan.

