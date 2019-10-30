TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
NewsNew York

New York City to ban most foie gras

Activists rally at New York City Hall on

Activists rally at New York City Hall on June 18 in support of a bill to ban foie gras. Photo Credit: AP / Sipa USA / Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Most types of the delicacy foie gras are being banned in New York City under legislation passed Wednesday by the City Council.

The law would take effect as soon as 2022.

Approved by a vote of 42 to 6, the council legislation bars retailers or eateries from “storing, maintaining, selling or offering to sell” food with most foie gras, a staple of French fine dining usually produced by force-feeding a duck or goose to fatten the liver — a traditional culinary process that rankles animal-rights activists, who say the practice is cruel.

“This is about force-feeding, which is an inhumane practice and cannot be allowed to continue,” said the bill's sponsor, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera (D-Manhattan). She said that foie gras made without force feeding — in Spain, for example — would remain legal, but some gourmands say the product is inferior and more expensive.

Other jurisdictions that have banned foie gras include California and Germany.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will sign the bill, according to the Democrat's spokeswoman Avery Cohen. The law would take effect three years after his signature.

The law would subject a violator to a civil fine between $500 and $2,000 per offense. An earlier version of the bill contained since-eliminated criminal penalties.

Foie gras typically involves force-feeding a duck or goose with a tube to fatten the animal's liver over multiple days. 

During Wednesday’s vote, ban supporters wore blue T-shirts with images of the animals that read: “BAN FOIE GRAS: A PRODUCT OF CRUELTY.”

Councilman Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn), one of the votes against the law, said the bill could cause job losses for lower-income workers and minorities and would not address more relevant city issues, such as crumbling public housing and troubled schools.

“It seems like a dumb bill to me,” Yeger said on the council floor after the vote. He added, sarcastically: "Big epidemic of force-feeding geese on the Lower East Side."

Over the past year, as the council considered versions of the legislation passed Wednesday, farmers and other businesses fought back, citing potential losses of profits and jobs.  

Asked at a news conference whether he would consider targeting other forms of animal consumption that advocates consider cruel, Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) said: “I think force-feeding is a thing on its own that is particularly egregious, and I think there’s a lot of consensus from advocates about how cruel that is. But, you know, we can’t solve everything in one day.”

Also Tuesday, the council passed legislation further restricting how horse-drawn carriages can operate in hot and cold weather. The legislation will ban the carriages from working when the temperature hits at least 80 degrees, down from the current 90 degrees. The carriages also won’t be allowed to work when the temperature is below 18.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search