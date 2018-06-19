TODAY'S PAPER
DA: Ex-NYPD detective from Nassau pleads guilty to misconduct

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

A former NYPD police detective from Nassau pleaded guilty Tuesday to falsifying police reports during investigations of Queens vehicle burglaries, officials said on Tuesday.

Thomas Rice, 44, who was assigned to the 106th Precinct in Queens, pleaded guilty to an official misconduct charge at his arraignment before Queens Criminal Court Judge Scott Dunn, said Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown in a news release.

Rice was sentenced to a conditional discharge and waived his right to appeal.

His attorney James Moschella, of Manhattan, could not be reached for comment.

After an internal investigation, the NYPD demoted Rice in May to the rank of police officer, suspended him and forced him to retire, Brown said.

Authorities did not provide Rice’s hometown in Nassau County.

Brown said that between early January and April of 2013, Rice submitted police report forms documenting vehicle break-ins that contained false or misleading statements. Some of the reports included false addresses and the names of fictitious witnesses. One name appeared as many as six times, four times as a female and twice as a male, officials said.

Prosecutors said Rice “closed the investigations without performing his due diligence.”

The investigation into Rice’s misdeeds was conducted by Sgt. Andrew Fitts of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau.

