The NYPD is searching for a "person of interest" who appears to have discarded at least two rice cookers in a downtown subway station, creating panic of a potential explosive threat on the nation's busiest transit system, officials said Friday.

The two rice cookers, left near an elevator and on the platform of the Fulton Street station at Williams Street in the Financial District, were found to not contain explosives, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and NYPD officials.

A third device, found a short time later on the street near Seventh Avenue and 16th Street in the Chelsea neighborhood, was also deemed harmless, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices.



None of the three devices were actual bombs, officials said.

"Nothing of danger has been found, and there's no indication of any further activity," de Blasio said on his weekly radio show on WNYC. "They did not pose a danger. What the motivation was, that's not yet determined."

Video from the scene shows that the two "hoax devices" were left on the Fulton Street platform by a white man in his 20s or 30s, with dark hair and wheeling a shopping cart, according to John Miller, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD.

“We need to identify the individual and talk to him,” said Miller, who described the individual as a person of interest and not necessarily a suspect, noting that it's possible he was simply discarding items he did not want anymore.

A photo of the individual was released to police, Miller said.

"There's information about a suspect," de Blasio said. "And the NYPD's working on it right now. So they have information that hopefully will turn into a specific name and then an arrest — which is typically the pattern we go through."

The three rice cookers were all the same make and model, Miller said.

In a radio interview Friday, Cuomo said that while the devices contained no wires, they may have been placed on the platform to create panic.

The investigation prompted the Fulton Street station to be evacuated, snarling the morning commute, an NYPD spokesman said.

During the investigation, the streets around the station were blocked off and all 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains bypassed Fulton Street in both directions. Shortly before 10 a.m., 2 and 3 trains resumed service in both directions while still bypassing Fulton Street, and 4, 5, A, C, J and Z resumed stopping there.

Full service on the 2 and 3 lines was expected to resume later Friday morning, officials said.