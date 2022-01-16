Mourners by the hundreds braved bitter cold in the Bronx on Sunday to pay tribute to 15 of the 17 people who died last week in a high-rise apartment building fire in the borough.

Many crowded into the Islamic Cultural Center in Concourse Village, with overflow mourners packed into white tents outside shortly before the funeral was to start. Television screens were set up in the tents so mourners could watch the event live.

Seventeen people died in the Jan. 9 fire at 333 East 181st St. after an electrical space heater malfunctioned in a bedroom of a duplex's lower level, FDNY officials said. The fire was limited to just that duplex and an adjoining hallway, but smoke billowed throughout the 19-story building after open doors failed to self-close as required by New York City law.

The fire was the deadliest in New York City since 1990.

On Sunday morning, funeral attendees dressed in dark colored winter coats, hats and scarfs, huddled close together in tight circles around the large screens to watch the service. Some held up cellphones to livestream the event. The tents were so crowded that a few people peered in through openings.

Amie Bah, 38, of Harlem, came with her twin sister and her mother to remember the victims, whose ages ranged from 2 to 50. Bah said some of her family members live in a building not too far way in the same neighborhood. One of the boys who died went to the same school as her niece.

"I feel sad," Bah said. "The kids that lost their lives. The people that lost their lives. Even if you don’t know them, it’s sad. It’s a tragedy."

Many attendees are from Gambia and spoke of the collective loss they felt for fire victims who came from the same West African country. Some noted the comfort they took in standing shoulder to shoulder with others grieving the same loss under the tents, taking warmth from each other.

"I’m here to pay respect to our fellow countrymen," said Fetou Nyassi, of the Bronx, who immigrated to the United States from Gambia 15 years ago. "This is sad. Devastating. It’s beyond comprehension."

Funerals began Wednesday with a service at a Harlem mosque for two victims, Seydou Toure, 12, and sister Haouwa Mahamadou, 5.

All the victims died from smoke inhalation, according to the city medical examiner.

The doors that didn’t close — including to the duplex and another on a 15th stairwell floor — are a key focus of the city’s investigation, Mayor Eric Adams has said.

A person briefed on the FDNY’s investigation has said the space heater had been left on for days and multiple space heaters had been in operation in the duplex, where between eight and 12 members of a family lived. The family escaped.

Adams has said heat was functioning in the building but the space heater was being used for additional warmth.

Nyassi said she rushed to the building last Sunday after hearing about the fire from a friend. The streets in the area were already fenced off.

"We just stood there. We can’t do nothing," she said. "I’m angry. … We are in 2022. People shouldn’t be cold in their houses."

In 1990, 87 people died at a social club in the Bronx after a man torched the building stairwell: He been bounced from the club, where his ex-girlfriend worked in the cloak room.

With Matthew Chayes