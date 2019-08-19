The NYPD on Monday fired Daniel Pantaleo, the officer whose role in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner triggered a national debate on race, policing and use of force.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced his decision Monday afternoon at police headquarters at 1 Police Plaza in lower Manhattan.

"In this case, the unintended consequences of Mr. Garner's death must have a consequence of its own," O'Neill said at a news conference. "Therefore, I agree with the deputy commissioner of trial's legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City police officer. In carrying out the court's verdict in this case, I take no pleasure. I know that many will disagree with this decision. That is their right."

Pantaleo "has now lost his chosen career," O'Neill added.

Emerald Garner, Eric Garner's daughter, praised O'Neill for taking action.

"You finally made a decision that should have been made five years ago," she said but added that the family will continue to put pressure on the department to ban chokeholds.

She also thanked those who supported the family. "I thank everyone who has been out on the front line, everyone who has been screaming fire Pantaleo, because now he’s fired. I thank you for doing the right thing."

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who is a family adviser, said the decision to fire Garner is just the beginning.

"Today Daniel Pantaleo lost his job, but five years ago Eric Garner lost his life," he said. "And even though it is appropriate and in our judgment deserving what the commissioner has decided and announced today, let us not forget that Eric Garner lost his life five years ago in an illegal process that both the district attorney in Staten Island and the judge ruling that there was evidence that she recommended that the actions of the police was in fact the contributing factor to the death of Eric Garner."

Pantaleo’s termination is the final chapter of a case that prompted one of New York City’s most contentious debates. Garner’s death, which was captured on cellphone video, showed Pantaleo trying to subdue Garner as the Staten Island man cried out 11 times “I can’t breathe” — which became a rallying cry for police reforms across the nation.

O'Neill said the department conducted a fair and impartial trial.

"Make no mistake about it, this is a tragedy for the Garner family..." O'Neill said, explaining how he arrived at the decision.

The commissioner said it was a difficult decision to fire Pantaleo. "If I was a cop right now, I'd probably be mad at me," he said, reflecting on his own career as a police officer before becoming the top cop in the city.

He denied that Mayor Bill de Blasio pressured him into firing Pantaleo, saying his decision was made after he went over the departmental trial.

The mayor also spoke after the announcement.

"Today we have finally seen justice done," de Blasio said at a City Hall news conference. "We must devote ourselves to this simple goal — that no person, no family, no community, should ever go through the agony that we've all experienced here over these last years. It should never happen again in this city or this country... let this be the last tragedy.

"I know the NYPD has changed profoundly. I know that members of the NYPD learned the lessons of this tragedy."

But Police Benevolent Association president Patrick J. Lynch, head of the union that represents more than 30,000 cops, blasted the decision.

“Police Commissioner O’Neill has made his choice: he has chosen politics and his own self-interest over the police officers he claims to lead," Lynch said in a statement. "He has chosen to cringe in fear of the anti-police extremists, rather than standing up for New Yorkers who want a functioning police department, with cops who are empowered to protect them and their families. With this decision, Commissioner O’Neill has opened the door for politicians to dictate the outcome of every single NYPD disciplinary proceeding, without any regard for the facts of the case or police officers’ due process rights. He will wake up tomorrow to discover that the cop-haters are still not satisfied, but it will be too late."

But others praised O'Neill and his decision.

“The family of Eric Garner has been waiting five long years for justice. It is my hope that they get some peace and closure after today," New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson sid. "The reality is that Eric Garner would still be alive were it not for Mr. Pantaleo's actions, and while the system has failed Eric Garner’s family repeatedly for the past 5 years, at least the right thing was done today.”

Garner, 43, was killed on Staten Island on July 17, 2014, after Pantaleo put an arm around his neck and took him down from behind as Garner resisted an arrest for selling untaxed cigarettes.

Judge Rosemarie Maldonado, a deputy police commissioner who presided over Pantaleo’s departmental trial, recommended that Pantaleo be fired.

Maldonado’s 46-page opinion found that Pantaleo’s explanation during a 2014 interview with the police department’s internal investigators that he did not use a chokehold on Garner was “implausible and self-serving,” according to a report in The New York Times. She concluded that he was “untruthful,” the report said.

The ultimate decision on Pantaleo’s fate was up to O’Neill.

In mid-July, just a day before the five-year anniversary of Garner’s death, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said federal prosecutors concluded Pantaleo used legal maneuvers to try to control a resisting Garner and only used an NYPD-banned “chokehold” accidentally for seven seconds, making it impossible to prove he acted willfully as the federal law requires.

The decision was denounced by Sharpton, as a “disgrace and judicial malpractice” by the Department of Justice.

After that decision, the calls for Pantaleo’s firing intensified, with cries from protesters of “Fire Pantaleo!” ringing out during a recent televised presidential debate. Garner’s family also promised protests if Pantaleo was not fired.

Although a city medical examiner found that Garner’s death was a homicide due to a chokehold and chest compression, Donoghue said other experts cited factors including underlying medical conditions — Garner had asthma — and the five-year statute of limitations on civil rights violations where a law enforcement officer is accused of committing serious bodily injury had expired.

The federal investigation began after Garner’s death and a decision by Staten Island’s district attorney to not criminally charge any officers in the case.

That decision prompted widespread street protests in New York and elsewhere, and inspired the Black Lives Matter movement, which took Garner’s dying words as a rallying cry.

Pantaleo has worked for the past five years in his Staten Island precinct while the investigations worked themselves through the justice system. Union officials have said he wanted to remain an officer.

