The daughter of Eric Garner on Saturday promised the biggest protests the city has ever seen if an NYPD officer isn't fired over his use of a banned chokehold in 2014 that the medical examiner said led to Garner’s death.

Emerald Snipes Garner's vow comes a day after an NYPD disciplinarian recommended that the officer, Daniel Pantaleo, be fired. She said that recommendation “was the first that a decision-maker has said that Daniel Pantaleo has done something wrong.”

“I care about making an example out of a murderer,” the daughter said, addressing an audience Saturday at the storefront Harlem headquarters of activist preacher Al Sharpton.

“You, I’m coming for you,” she said of Pantaleo, “because you know why? Because you killed my father. You can’t kill all of us.”

Sharpton, at the storefront headquarters, said he would push for a national law to be passed by Congress to prohibit the chokehold that the medical examiner said Pantaleo deployed.

“It ain’t over,” Sharpton said, adding: “We’re gonna have an Eric Garner anti-chokehold federal law before this is over. This can never, ever happen again!”

On Friday, NYPD administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado issued her recommendation faulting Pantaleo for using the long-banned chokehold maneuver while trying to arrest Eric Garner, 43, for selling untaxed, “loosie” cigarettes on July 17, 2014. The recommendation came after an administrative trial earlier this year at Police Headquarters.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill, Maldonado’s boss, must now decide how and whether to penalize Pantaleo, who has been on restricted duty since the death but has gotten pay raises and overtime.

Pantaleo, 34, was not criminally charged, enraging the Garner family, who believe that Pantaleo committed a crime during the 2014 encounter, which a bystander videotaped. Garner’s dying words — “I can’t breathe,” gasped 11 times — became a literal rallying cry for the nascent Black Lives Matter movement.

The head of Pantaleo’s labor union, Patrick Lynch of the Police Benevolent Association, on Friday told his cops to “take it a step slower" when encountering a suspected criminal, adding: "When someone says, 'they're not going,' call your sergeant, call Emergency Service, don't put yourself at risk — of death, of injury, of losing your job."

Garner’s daughter, wearing a T-shirt with “MURDERER” stamped over Pantaleo’s silk-screened photo, shrugged off the PBA’s disappointment with the disciplinarian’s recommendation, which Mayor Bill de Blasio has said would end in “justice” before the end of August.

“The PBA’s very upset. Good! Ya’ll should feel the pain we’ve been feeling the past five years,” she said.



