A man arrested after entering St. Patrick’s Cathedral with two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters had booked a flight to Italy and had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral a few days ago, police said.

Marc Lamparello, 37, is facing charges including attempted arson and reckless endangerment after his arrest Wednesday night at the New York City landmark, Deputy New York Police Commissioner John Miller said. It happened just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Lamparello remains in police custody.

Police said Lamparello, of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, was confronted by a cathedral security officer when he entered the church and was told he couldn’t bring the items inside.

The security officer notified officers from the counterterrorism bureau who were standing outside.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Lamparello has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.