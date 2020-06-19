President Donald Trump is replacing the top federal prosecutor overseeing the Southern District of New York, the U.S. Department of Justice abruptly announced Friday night.

Jay Clayton, currently the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is to be nominated to replace Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after 2½ years, according to a Justice Department news release.

Berman, as U.S. attorney of an office that has long relished the nickname the “Sovereign District of New York” for its ostensible independence, oversaw investigation of Trump allies, among hundreds of unrelated cases.

The announcement came the day Attorney General William Barr visited NYPD brass in New York, according to a separate release from the Justice Department.

It was unclear why Berman was leaving the job, and he couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Until Clayton takes over, Craig Carpenito, who is U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, will be Berman’s acting replacement, effective July 3, while the Senate considers Clayton’s nomination.

What would become the Southern District was the nation’s first to sit under the then-new U.S. Constitution, in 1789.

Past U.S. attorneys to hold the post in the Southern District include Preet Bharara, Rudy Giuliani and Robert Morgenthau.

Bharara — who like most Obama-era U.S. attorneys was ousted by Trump — tweeted Friday night about Berman’s departure.

“Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?“ Bharara tweeted Friday night, with a follow up that “Berman ‘stepping down’ ” amounts to what Bharara described with a barnyard expletive. “He was fired.”

Bharara did not elaborate on how he knows this.