A large crowd that appeared to be in the thousands gathered at Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon for a memorial service in tribute to George Floyd, the black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, is expected to attend the memorial, Rev. Kevin McCall, a spokesman for the brother, said Wednesday. The memorial will conclude with a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge.

At least three police helicopters hovered above as the crowd chanted: “Black Lives Matter!”; “George Floyd!”; “Defund Police.”

Several signs said “Repeal 50-a” — a reference to New York State’s law shielding cops’ discipline records from public disclosure, one of the nation’s two most secret such laws.

Floyd's May 25 killing last week has set off days of demonstrations in New York City and on Long Island, and in cities across the country. While many of the protests have been peaceful gatherings, they have also included violent clashes with police, and separate acts of looting.

During an anti-looting patrol in Crown Heights Wednesday night, two NYPD officers were shot and one was stabbed, police said. All are expected to survive.

The Floyd family has called for peaceful demonstrations and urged people to refrain from violence and looting.

Four Minneapolis police officers, including an officer who allegedly put his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, were fired from the force and have been charged in Floyd's death.