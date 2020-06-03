George Floyd's brother to appear with NYC's top cop, NYPD says

The brother of George Floyd, the unarmed African-American man killed by Minneapolis police, is scheduled to appear alongside NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Terrence Floyd is expected to speak with Shea and the Rev. Kevin McCall at The House of The Lord Church on Atlantic Avenue, the NYPD said.

The Floyd family visit to Brooklyn comes as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is running the criminal investigation into Floyd's killing which has already resulted in a murder charge against the officer shown on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before he died, is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon on whether other officers involved in the case will face charges, according to news reports.

Floyd's May 25 killing last week has set off days of demonstrations in New York City and on Long Island, and in cities across the country. While many of the protests have been peaceful gatherings, they have also included violent clashes with police, and separate acts of looting.

Speaking at the scene of Floyd's killing in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, Benjamin Crump, the lead attorney for the Floyd family, said he expected the three other officers to be charged as accomplices. He added that Floyd would have wanted to see only peaceful protests.

"What is the right thing? To make sure that George Floyd's family is afforded justice by holding these officers accountable, to the full extent of the law — each and every one one of those four officers," said Crump, speaking alongside Floyd's adult son Quincy Mason Floyd, according to his comments aired on CNN.

"We are expecting these officers to be charged as accomplices in the killing of George Floyd," said Crump.

"Eight minutes and 46 seconds, George Floyd begged for air," said Crump. "He called out for Quincy's grandmother. He called out to anybody who would listen. It seemed like the lay people on the street were listening. The people who refused to listen were the police. ...George Floyd was an American citizen. George Floyd was a human being. George Floyd deserved humanity."

Floyd's son spoke briefly, thanking supporters around the world for speaking up for his father. "I'm trying to get justice for my father," said Quincy Mason Floyd. "I appreciate everyone showing support and love. I thank y'all for that."

"The family of George Floyd watched the video in agony," said Crump. "They are horrified at what they witnessed on this video. I think every human being who has any humanity in them is horrified at what they see in this video. The only question is, why weren't those police officers horrified?"

Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life and said "I can't breathe," authorities have said, in a killing captured on bystander video and published on social media.

Floyd was under investigation for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill, authorities said. Three others officers involved in the arrest — including two officers who were shown on video sitting on Floyd — have not been charged.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Crump, continuing to speak at the scene as broadcast by CNN, cited body camera footage as evidence of the officer's guilt.

"Obviously, as the police chief said, these officers are complicit by their silence, that we now know, based on the audio from their body cam video that they also are accomplices because of their failure to act when they knew that he did not have a pulse," Crump said. "Remember, one officer said, 'he doesn't have a pulse, maybe we should turn him over on his side.' However, Officer Chauvin said, 'no, we're going to keep him in that position. To us, that is intent. And that's why the family is calling for first-degree murder charges against Officer Chauvin for having his knee in his neck."

"This moment is a tipping point to change America," said Crump, who then recited Thomas Jefferson's words in the Declaration of Independence ensuring Americans "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Crump added: "In America, that means black people, too."